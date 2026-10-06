The Brief Costco is on track to open another new southeast Wisconsin location in November. The membership warehouse chain currently has 12 full-service Wisconsin locations. CEO Ron Vachris said the company wants to open 30 or more warehouses annually.



Costco is on track to open a new southeast Wisconsin location next month as the membership warehouse chain's expansion plan continues across the U.S. and Canada.

Franklin Costco

Local perspective:

Construction of the new location, in Franklin near 27th and Drexel, broke ground in May. It's officially set to open in November, according to the company's website. Franklin Mayor John Nelson said it will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 25.

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Costco currently has 12 full-service Wisconsin locations, six of which are in the southeast portion of the state: Grafton, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee and Pleasant Prairie. The Oconomowoc location opened in August.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rendering of Franklin Costco (entry canopy perspective)

International expansion

Big picture view:

The Franklin Costco is one of nine locations the chain plans to open in November alone as it expands across the U.S. and Canada. Two of those nine locations are in Alberta, and two others are in Ontario. Earlier this year, Costco opened stores in Mexico and Taiwan as well.

CEO Ron Vachris said earlier this year that the company wants to open 30 or more warehouses annually over the next five to 10 years. About half of those would be new warehouses in the U.S., while the remainder would open in locations around the world, with Vachris pointing out Mexico, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand as potential spots for some of the future warehouses.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.

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