1st Costco in Milwaukee County; plans to break ground in Franklin this week

The Brief Costco plans to break ground on its first Milwaukee County location this week. The store will be built on more than 20 acres of land at South 27th Street and West Drexel Avenue. The opening is planned for November 2026.



Costco is set to break ground on its first Milwaukee County location this week. The store will be located at 27th and Drexel in Franklin.

"This has been a long and exciting planning process, and I know many people in Franklin are happy to hear this news," said Franklin Mayor John Nelson. "I want to thank the Costco team for choosing our community to build its first store in Milwaukee County."

The 164,000-square-foot facility will be built on more than 20 acres of land at South 27th Street and West Drexel Avenue — a site Northwestern Mutual used as its Franklin campus.

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The facility will feature a 12-pump gas station at the south end of the development and 868 parking spaces.

The store is set to open in November 2026.

Costco stores

What we know:

Costco currently has several stores surrounding Milwaukee County, but none within its borders. The Franklin store will be the company’s first in the county.