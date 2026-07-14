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The Brief Costco is on track to open a new southeast Wisconsin location in August. The new location is one of two set to open in southeast Wisconsin this year. Costco has 928 locations worldwide with 82.9 million paid members as of July 14.



Costco is on track to open a new southeast Wisconsin location next month as the membership warehouse chain's expansion plan continues across the country.

Oconomowoc Costco

Local perspective:

The new location – 1855 Kirkland Way in Oconomowoc – is located near Sawyer Road and I-94. It's already operating as a gas station only site, with the warehouse set to open in early August, according to the company's website.

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Costco currently has 11 full-service Wisconsin locations, five of which are in the southeast portion of the state: Grafton, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Pewaukee and Pleasant Prairie.

In May, Costco broke ground on a Franklin location near 27th and Drexel. It has a target opening set for November 2026.

Big picture view:

The Oconomowoc store is one of seven across the country set to open in August. The chain also opened two new locations in June and, this month, is opening one in Taiwan.

Nationwide expansion

What they're saying:

During its May 28 earnings call, Costco reported a revision of its new store opening target to 26 new locations but is still targeting its long-term goal of opening 30+ new warehouses annually.

"Our real estate operations team continues to focus on increasing our pipeline of new warehouses both domestically and internationally. As we target 30+ net new openings per year in the coming years," said Costco President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Vachris during the earnings call.

By the numbers:

Costco has 928 locations worldwide with 82.9 million paid members as of July 14. The warehouse club offers two membership options , both with different benefits. The Executive Membership is $130 a year and the Gold State Membership is $65 a year.

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