New co-op in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood of Milwaukee

Looking for a new place to shop that features locally made smoothies and spring rolls to coffee and cake? Brian can help.

This morning he’s meeting some of the local entrepreneurs behind the products at the Taste Of Lindsay Heights.

About Taste of Lindsay Heights (website)

Taste of Lindsay Heights is a carryout cafe featuring cuisine from local food entrepreneurs. The cafe is owned and operated by Walnut Way and its Community Wealth Building Campaign. Walnut Way is a resident-driven nonprofit organization that promotes wellness, work, and wealth within the Lindsay Heights community.

Taste of Lindsay Heights is a place for budding food entrepreneurs to take their business to the next level.

With proper resources and support for success, our model ensures makers are not stepping too far out on a limb. Lindsay Heights residents and neighboring communities will benefit from a space to create and sell food, connect and eat well.