New Berlin playground arson, merry-go-round destroyed; man arrested

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The Brief New Berlin police arrested a man following an arson investigation at Biwer Park. The merry-go-round was destroyed. Officers confirmed the suspect started the fire with a series of Molotov cocktails.



A 19-year-old man was arrested following an arson investigation at Biwer Park in New Berlin on Friday, May 29.

Arson investigation

What we know:

According to the New Berlin Police Department, officers responded to Biwer Park around 4:40 a.m. after neighbors reported a fire on the grounds.

According to witnesses, a man with a gas can was also spotted in the park.

Arriving officers found the park's merry-go-round on fire. The New Berlin Fire Department extinguished the fire, though the merry-go-round was destroyed.

In addition to the ruined merry-go-round, the basketball court also sustained minor damage.

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Shortly following the incident, officers located and arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old New Berlin man. Officers confirmed the suspect started the fire with a series of Molotov cocktails.

No one was injured.