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New Berlin playground arson, merry-go-round destroyed; man arrested

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Published  May 29, 2026 10:40 AM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • New Berlin police arrested a man following an arson investigation at Biwer Park.
    • The merry-go-round was destroyed.
    • Officers confirmed the suspect started the fire with a series of Molotov cocktails. 

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A 19-year-old man was arrested following an arson investigation at Biwer Park in New Berlin on Friday, May 29.

Arson investigation

What we know:

According to the New Berlin Police Department, officers responded to Biwer Park around 4:40 a.m. after neighbors reported a fire on the grounds. 

According to witnesses, a man with a gas can was also spotted in the park.

Arriving officers found the park's merry-go-round on fire. The New Berlin Fire Department extinguished the fire, though the merry-go-round was destroyed. 

In addition to the ruined merry-go-round, the basketball court also sustained minor damage.

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Shortly following the incident, officers located and arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old New Berlin man. Officers confirmed the suspect started the fire with a series of Molotov cocktails.  

No one was injured.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the New Berlin Police Department. 

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