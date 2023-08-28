New Berlin house fire; Highland Drive and Racine Avenue

article

Firefighters on Monday, Aug. 28 responded to the scene of a house fire on Highland Drive near Racine Avenue in New Berlin.

Fire officials tell FOX6 News that everyone made it out of the home safely.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damaged sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.