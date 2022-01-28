Expand / Collapse search

Neosho bank robbery, suspect arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Horicon
NEOSHO, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the Horicon State Bank in Neosho. 

Officials say around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a bank alarm from the bank on Schuyler Street. Deputies responded and confirmed a robbery occurred.

No one was injured and no weapon was displayed. 

The suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening, Jan. 27 and has been booked into the Dodge County Jail.  

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's office, the suspect is also suspected to be involved in a robbery that took place in Jefferson County.  

