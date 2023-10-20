Wisconsin fatal police shooting; bodycam, surveillance released

Surveillance and body camera video from a fatal Wisconsin police shooting was released Friday, Oct. 20.

It happened in Neenah on Aug. 2. Appleton police and Outagamie County sheriff's deputies shot and killed 37-year-old Nathan Briese.

Authorities said Briese was wanted in a drug investigation and reached for a gun before he was shot, according to WLUK-TV. The officers' actions were ruled justified, and no criminal charges were filed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office led the investigation and released the video. It shows officers going into a gas station convenience store and chasing Briese, firing as the man reached for a gun.

Briese was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Autopsy results showed he was shot four times and had cocaine and meth in his system.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said its deputy, who was placed on administrative leave in the wake of the shooting, has been moved to modified duty pending the department's internal review of the incident, WLUK reported. The Appleton police officer involved has returned to active duty.