NC beachgoers pull shark from ocean, remove hook from its mouth

A recent video from a beach in North Carolina shows two men appearing to fight with a shark as it thrashed in the surf, but it turns out they were simply trying to save it.

The incident happened on Aug 22. along a stretch of beach in Oak Island.

A video filmed by Joe Woosley and posted to Facebook shows two men pulling a shark by its tail from the water as it tries to get away in the surf.

Beachgoers eventually pull the shark to shore from the ankle-deer waters.

Woosley told Storyful one of the men in the footage removed a hook from the shark’s mouth

He also shared a photo showing one of the men holding the shark’s mouth open.

After the hook was removed, the beachgoers released the shark back into the water.

Some people commented on the post voicing their concern about the shark but Woosley said the two fishermen had caught it, removed the hook, and put it "right back in the water."

“Really they did the right thing,” Woosley said in a comment under his original Facebook post.

