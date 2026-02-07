National Marquette Day; university's efforts to keep students safe

The Brief For the 34th annual National Marquette Day, the university increased law enforcement presence and stationed ambulances on campus to prevent the medical emergencies seen in 2025. The men’s basketball game at Fiserv Forum was intentionally moved to a 1 p.m. start time to discourage all-day excessive drinking. Following a history of hospitalizations for alcohol poisoning, officials prioritized cracking down on underage drinking and substance abuse throughout the homecoming weekend.



If you passed through downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 7, you may have seen more than a few people sporting blue and gold. That is because it was National Marquette Day; a day that serves as the university's homecoming.

Celebrating Marquette

What we know:

National Marquette Day (NMD) was back. But year 34 of the celebration was unlike any of those before.

"It definitely feels different, I personally feel safer. I think that it’s good to have some law enforcement on campus," said Elizabeth Schomaker, MU sophomore.

Ahead of the weekend-long celebration, university leaders said this year they planned to crack down on underage drinking and substance abuse among students.

In 2025, celebrations saw many students hospitalized for alcohol poisoning – and moments where students put themselves in harm's way.

From campus police officers spotted at popular party spots to ambulances parked on campus to reduce emergency response times, it was all part of the effort to keep students safe.

Deer District fun

Dig deeper:

At the Deer District, thousands of fans poured into Fiserv Forum to cheer on the men's basketball team.

Saturday's game was intentionally set at 1 p.m., an earlier start time, to cut down on the chances of all-day excessive drinking.

