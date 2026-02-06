National Marquette Day celebrations; underage drinking enforcement

The Brief Marquette University is increasing police presence and reducing ambulance wait times to ensure student safety for the National Marquette Day celebrations. The men’s basketball game against Butler has been intentionally moved to a 1 p.m. tip-off—earlier than previous years—to curb the window for all-day excessive drinking. University officials have coordinated with off-campus housing and will issue citations for public drinking and underage possession, while promoting a "Sober Tailgate" as a safer alternative for students.



Marquette University's "National Marquette Day" celebrations are on, but festivities will look a little different in 2026. It starts with how drinking is policed and monitored.

National Marquette Day

What we know:

National Marquette Day serves as the university's homecoming. Since the school does not have a football team, the day is recognized in February, during the basketball season.

Starting on Saturday, Feb. 7, thousands of students and alumni are expected in and around campus in downtown Milwaukee, sporting blue and gold. This year, university leaders are calling on students to celebrate responsibly.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

University officials say measures include more university police officers on campus and reducing ambulance response times for medical incidents.

In 2025, celebrations saw many students hospitalized for alcohol poisoning. There were also large crowds where students put themselves in harm's way.

What they're saying:

Sophomores Kate Maher and Basil Limperis said 2025's dangerous activity is making students think twice about how they will celebrate this year.

"It was wild – out in the alley and everything, there being people on top of a car, that was not something we really saw coming," Maher said. "I just don’t even think it’s worth the risk of what could happen."

"I think they’re doing a good thing on campus, just keeping it safe," Limperis said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Evan Gventer is a graduate student who told FOX6 News he will be going to Marquette's Sober Tailgate at the Gather event venue.

"It shows that you don’t have to drink to have fun," Gventer said.

Game time for the Golden Eagles

What's next:

The Marquette men's basketball team faces the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday at 1 p.m. University officials say that the early start time was intentional, to better monitor all-day drinking activity.

Officials have also contacted off-campus housing properties to make sure those large public parties are closely monitored.