National Fire Safety Month tips for your home

October is National Fire Safety Month, which serves as a good time to make sure that your family is protected in case of an emergency. Here with some fire safety and prevention tips for you and your family is parenting and lifestyle expert, Lindsay Pinchuk.

Make sure that your home is up to fire code and that you have smoke alarms on every floor. Test them once a month and replace the batteries ones a year. Teach your kids what they sound like and what to do if they hear one. Every home needs to have a fire safety plan. There should two known ways to get out of the house and a safe spot where to meet outside in the event of an emergency. Practice your plan at least twice a year with your kids. Teach everyone to stop, drop and roll if their clothes catch on fire.

In addition to smoke detectors, these are some of the items you should have at home for the overall safety of the home and your family. All of these items can be found in the fire safety department at your local home store:

Fire extinguishers: You should keep one in the kitchen, the laundry room and on every floor of the house.

Kidde Fire Escape Ladder: These should be in the bedrooms on the upper levels of the home AND you should show your kids how to use them should there be a fire or emergency.

Carbon Monoxide Alarms and Radon Detection Systems such as Airthings Wave Plus : Radon gas poisoning causes six times more deaths in the US than home fires and carbon monoxide combined.The first and only smart indoor air quality monitor on the market with radon detection. It provides continuous monitoring for radon, airborne pollutants CO2, and more. It’s also battery operated and Bluetooth enabled, so you can place it anywhere in your home where you spend a lot of time (perhaps near your smoke alarm!) and can track your data through the Airthings mobile app

