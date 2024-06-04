National Donut Day 2024 is being celebrated by Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ and more.

On Friday, June 7, several chains are offering deals for the annual food holiday – a time to honor the delicious doughnut.

It’s also a celebration of the Salvation Army "Lassies," or women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.

FILE - Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 5, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Here’s what to know about National Donut Day 2024 and the deals offered.

What is National Donut Day?

National Donut Day was established in Chicago in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies."

During World War I, the "Donut Lassies" provided an important emotional boost to U.S. soldiers. In 1917, approximately 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled to France to set up "small huts" near the front lines.

These volunteers distributed clothes, supplies and baked goods.

"Despite discovering that serving baked goods would be difficult considering the conditions of the huts and the limited rations, two officers — Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance — began frying donuts," the Salvation Army said in a post .

The donuts were "a taste of home" for the American soldiers on the battlefield, according to the organization. The "Donut Lassies" served up to 9,000 donuts to the troops each day.

A "Donut Lassie" from The Salvation Army serves donuts to U.S. troops in WWI. National Donut Day was established to honor these courageous volunteers, said the organization. (Credit: The Salvation Army)

"While the Salvation Army is known for helping 24 million people in the United States, we serve in 133 countries to help bring light to people during times of darkness," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of the Salvation Army, in a post for 2023’s National Donut Day.

"The iconic Donut Lassies represent how that help and hope can look a bit different but can provide service to those who need it the most," Hodder added.

More than a century after the debut of the "Donut Lassies," The Salvation Army continues to serve donuts (and other meals) to those in need, according to their website.

Krispy Kreme National Donut Day deals

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Donut Day on Friday by offering a free doughnut of any flavor to customers – and no purchase is required. The chain is also offering a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when fans buy any dozen.

Dunkin’ National Donut Day deals

On National Donut Day 2024, Dunkin’ fans can get a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

National Donut Day at Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar doughnut on Friday – no purchase required. The offer is only available in stores.

National Donut Day at Shipley Do-Nuts

Customers at Shipley Do-Nuts on Friday can get a free glazed doughnut with any purchase. The offer is limited to one free treat per person and is available at participating locations across the southern U.S.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.