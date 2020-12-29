Expand / Collapse search

National Bakery sells donut 'vaccine' kits; may cure hunger pains

By FOX6 News Digital Team
National Bakery's donut "vaccine" kit (Credit: National Bakery)

MILWAUKEE - National Bakery in Milwaukee says it has the perfect "prescription" to ring in 2021. They are donut "vaccine" kits -- sure to make you feel better.

A Facebook post from National Bakery said each kit includes six glazed paczki and six food-grade plastic syringes with raspberry filling for you to fill on your own donut. The kits are selling for $16.

National Bakery's donut "vaccine" kit (Credit: National Bakery)

IMPORTANT: These kits will only be available on New Year's Eve and must be pre-ordered. There is a limited supply -- so you are urged to call any of the stores and "get your prescription filled." There are three locations from which to choose.

