National Avenue construction worries Milwaukee businesses, neighbors

The Brief A new closure begins Thursday at 35th and National as part of Milwaukee’s National Avenue reconstruction project. Northbound traffic on 35th south of National will be closed, while some southbound and westbound traffic will remain open. Chicken Palace owner Valdemar Escobar said sales have dropped at least 50% since construction started near the business.



A new closure starts Thursday, May 28, as part of the National Avenue reconstruction project on Milwaukee’s south side, and nearby businesses say they are worried it could make an already difficult situation worse.

Local perspective:

Neighbors said barriers and construction equipment near 35th and National have made it harder to get around. Business owners said the work has also made it harder for customers to reach them.

"Well, it's a lot, all the traffic… [...] that's coming down east, west, north and south is coming down as one strip now," said Tabatha Williams, a neighbor.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Williams said the construction has forced her to build extra time into her commute.

"Because of all the construction. It's making it harder in the mornings," she said. "We have to leave extra early just to get somewhere 10-15 min away. I have to leave 30-35 minutes early."

What we know:

More changes are coming to 35th and National starting Thursday, when the southeast corner of the intersection closes until early July.

Northbound traffic on 35th, south of National, will be completely closed. Southbound traffic on 35th will stay open, and drivers will be able to continue through the intersection and turn right onto National.

Westbound traffic on National will still be able to continue straight or turn either direction onto 35th.

The change is not welcome news for business owners, including Valdemar Escobar, who runs Chicken Palace. Escobar said his sales have dropped at least 50% since construction started.

What they're saying:

"This closure will shut everything up. Now people will have to find alternative ways to get through," the Chicken Palace owner said. "It's hard because people are having trouble parking."

Escobar said he is trying to get creative to avoid cutting his employees’ hours.

"It's just a lot," Escobar said. "Let's see how long this takes."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The closure is part of the ongoing National Avenue reconstruction project, which is happening in phases through 2028.

Some neighbors said the work has affected everything from commuting to finding parking at night, but many said they are trying to stay optimistic.

What you can do:

For more on the project, visit the city's website.