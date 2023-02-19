NARI Spring Show at Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center

The 61st annual NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is the place to be if you're looking to renovate your indoor or outdoor spaces.

Today many homeowners are deciding to stay put and pursue remodeling and home improvement plans instead of buying a new house. Over 150 home improvement and remodeling experts will be present, all of them members of NARI Milwaukee. Discuss your next project with reliable, proven contractors, get ideas, and be inspired to make your vision a reality.

To learn more about the show, go to www.narimilwaukeehomeshow.com.