Narcotics investigation, $62,000 in drugs seized; Kenosha man arrested

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The Brief A Kenosha County narcotics investigation led to an arrest and more than $62,000 in drugs being seized. 40-year-old Daniel Love was arrested after the search warrant was executed on May 6. He's facing several charges, which include possession with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place.



A Kenosha man was arrested following a narcotics investigation that yielded more than $62,000 worth of illegal drugs.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, in April 2026, detectives from the sheriff's office got information from federal law enforcement regarding suspected narcotics distribution.

Narcotics investigation

What we know:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of a Kenosha man following a narcotics investigation conducted by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG).

In April 2026, Detectives with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office received information from a federal law enforcement partner regarding suspected narcotics distribution occurring in the area of 23rd Avenue and 46th Street in Kenosha.

On May 6, Kenosha Drug Operations Group Detectives, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, executed a search warrant at the home. The target of the investigation, Daniel Love, a 40-year-old man from Kenosha, was taken into custody.

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Drugs seized

What we know:

During the execution of the search warrant, detectives found a substantial amount of illegal drugs, including:

100 MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets

69 LSD tabs

7.4 grams of fentanyl

46.6 grams of cocaine

1 gram of methamphetamine

320 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

445 grams of psychedelic edibles

75 grams of THC flower

168 grams of THC vape cartridges

1,370 grams of THC edibles

430 grams of THC wax

14 Xanax tablets

The estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds $62,000. Detectives also recovered $5,500 in U.S. currency and items consistent with drug distribution.

Narcotics recovered

Criminal charges

What we know:

Criminal charges are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver involving each of the twelve types of narcotics seized, as well as charges related to drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

What they're saying:

"Drug traffickers and organized criminal activity have no place in Kenosha County," said Sheriff David Zoerner. "The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate individuals who choose to profit from the distribution of dangerous narcotics in our communities. We will continue to aggressively target those responsible, destroy these operations, and work alongside our law enforcement partners to protect the safety and quality of life of our residents. I commend the outstanding work of the Kenosha Drug Operations Group and Strike Team for their dedication, professionalism, and swift action during this investigation."