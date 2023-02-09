Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria offers 5 different styles of pizza

Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria has been around for more than 30 years
Christina Van Zelst is in Burlington with a family that’s helping us celebrate National Pizza Day.
Today is National Pizza Day and if you’re looking for multiple options from one place, Napoli Restaurant and Pizzeria has you covered. Christina Van Zelst is with a family that can make thin, original, pan or stuffed pizza – And they’re all great!
Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria offers five different styles of pizza
Christina Van Zelst is checking out the toppings that bring big flavor and taste to Burlington.
Pedone family in Burlington; cooking traditional Sicilian cuisine for 30+ years
Christina Van Zelst is in the kitchen at Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria learning the secret behind their sauce.
Have you ever tried a Pinsa? It’s a Roman-style pizza crust
Christina Van Zelst is in Burlington at Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria learning about.
