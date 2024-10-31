Muskego Yard Bypass project; officials celebrate $72.8M grant

The Brief State and local officials to celebrate the $72.8 million federal infrastructure grant for Muskego Yard Bypass project. The CRISI Program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



The Federal Railroad Administration, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, along with state and local officials on Thursday celebrated a $72.8 million federal infrastructure grant for the Muskego Yard Bypass project.

WisDOT will administer the $72.8 million federal grant recently received from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program to improve the Muskego Freight Rail Yard Bypass Project.

The CRISI Program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a news release, the project is Wisconsin’s largest non-highway grant and the largest rail grant WisDOT has received to date through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Project details

Reconfigure existing track and yard facilities along the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Railway corridor in Milwaukee.

Support potential new and expanded passenger rail services between Milwaukee and Chicago via the popular Hiawatha rail service route.

Establish a new double-track mainline through Muskego Yard, so freight trains can bypass the Milwaukee Intermodal Station (MIS) which will minimize passenger train delays and free up track capacity to keep products moving safely and efficiently through the state.