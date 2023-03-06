Muskego HS basketball game; racist incidents reported

Two school districts are investigating reports of racism at a high school basketball game. It happened over the weekend at the Beloit Memorial vs. Muskego game.

Both school districts are now working with local authorities to investigate just what happened at this weekend's game. Video posted on social media shows several Swastikas and racial slurs traced in the dust of the visitor locker room.

Additionally, parents recorded video of Muskego students wearing black face masks and tank tops – outfits they say depict black people in a racist light.

The Beloit School District superintendent sent out a statement saying his district is working with the Muskego School District to investigate what he calls "unacceptable" actions.

Muskego-Norway School District statement:

"On Friday night, Muskego High School hosted a competition against Beloit Memorial High School. Following the game’s conclusion, MHS administration received an email from the Athletic Director of Beloit Memorial indicating concerns regarding the theme of the student section and racist images traced in the dust on top of the gymnasium lockers. We were deeply disappointed and saddened by the information shared. Student safety is our number one priority and we work to ensure students have a positive and rewarding experience while competing in a safe environment. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and immediately began the investigation with the support of the Muskego Police Department. The active investigation continues and includes working with the Beloit administrators, interviewing students, reviewing the recorded event and assessing the school environment. Consequences for inappropriate actions will be prompt. We sincerely apologize for all behaviors that occurred that evening which do not represent the values of Muskego High School or the Muskego-Norway community. Furthermore, we are wholeheartedly dedicated to improving processes that will ensure our commitment of providing an environment that meets the expectations of our community and demonstrates respect for others."