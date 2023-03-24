Muskego HS basketball game racist incident; investigation complete

article

The Muskego-Norway School District says their investigation into allegations of racism at a high school basketball playoff game on March 3 is complete.

Beloit Memorial basketball players found drawings of swastikas, the ‘N’ word and the word monkey in the dust on the top of the lockers. Parents recorded videos of Muskego students wearing black face masks and tank tops – outfits they say depict black people in a racist light. Black ski masks, black tank tops, and pajama pants were worn by the students.

Read the Muskego-Norway School District findings below:

The results of the investigation identified action steps that will be implemented by the Muskego-Norway School District.

Moving forward, the Muskego-Norway School District says they will ensure the student anti-harassment policy is upheld and dealt with immediately.

They are implementing an inspection checklist aimed at making sure the locker rooms and other facilities are clean and welcoming for guests. The district will also designate an "event host" who will be introduced to the guest team – and check in frequently to make sure there are no issues with the game environment.

Muskego students at the game

They also plan to require an authorization for any themes at athletic events and updating the dress code so no one can wear any clothes that intimidates others.