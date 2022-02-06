Muskego family shot at while driving

article

Muskego police say someone shot at a car with a family inside on Saturday night, Jan. 29.

According to police, the family was headed south on Pioneer Drive around 8-9 p.m. when their passenger door was struck by some sort of "unidentified projectile."

Police shared a photo of the damage and projectile.

No one was hurt in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskego PD at 262-679-4130.