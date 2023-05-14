Muskego and Burnham shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Muskego and Burnham on Saturday night, May 13.
Officials said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital and expected to survive. Police said a firearm was recovered. The victim was arrested for an unrelated incident.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.