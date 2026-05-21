Overnight arson in Milwaukee; 3 vehicles set on fire, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - An arson investigation is underway after three vehicles were set on fire in Milwaukee early Thursday morning, May 21.
Three vehicles set on fire on Milwaukee's east side overnight; here's what we know
Suspect sought after three vehicles set on fire in Milwaukee overnight; here's what we know
Cars set on fire
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a suspect set three vehicles on fire around 1 a.m. in the area of Belleview and Oakland on Milwaukee's east side.
No injuries were reported.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
vehicle fires on Milwaukee's east side (Courtesy: Sally K.)
The incident is currently under investigation.
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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.