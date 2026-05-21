Overnight arson in Milwaukee; 3 vehicles set on fire, suspect sought

The Brief Milwaukee police say someone set multiple vehicles on fire on the city's east side overnight. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect No injuries were reported.



An arson investigation is underway after three vehicles were set on fire in Milwaukee early Thursday morning, May 21.

Three vehicles set on fire on Milwaukee's east side overnight; here's what we know

Suspect sought after three vehicles set on fire in Milwaukee overnight; here's what we know

Cars set on fire

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a suspect set three vehicles on fire around 1 a.m. in the area of Belleview and Oakland on Milwaukee's east side.

No injuries were reported.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

vehicle fires on Milwaukee's east side (Courtesy: Sally K.)

The incident is currently under investigation.

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.