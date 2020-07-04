Mukwonago police arrest Illinois woman for stealing 'Back the Badge,' Trump campaign yard signs

MUKWONAGO -- Village and Town of Mukwonago police officers on Saturday, July 4, arrested an Illinois woman for stealing "Back the Badge" and Trump campaign yard signs.



In a Facebook post, police said the witnesses helped find and arrest the woman who is living in the Mukwonago area while working at a camp.



Police located three owners of the signs and have more signs that they seek to return. If you believe your sign was stolen on July 4, contact police at 262-363-6434.