Mukwonago horse farmer headed to trial, investigated for new crime

The Brief Stable owner Ralinda Howard is headed to trial on 11 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon following a search of her Town of Mukwonago property. The firearms were discovered during an investigation into severe animal mistreatment. Despite court orders to surrender her animals and avoid contact with whistleblowers, Howard is being investigated for allegedly sending a letter to a witness.



A Town of Mukwonago stable owner is being investigated for a new crime.

New crime investigation

What we know:

In court on Monday, April 13, a Waukesha County court commissioner decided Ralinda Howard was headed to trial. Prosecutors charged Howard with eleven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ralinda Howard

Investigators got a search warrant in 2025 for Howard's property after former employees raised concerns about animal mistreatment. Videos shared with FOX6 News show horses cut and bleeding, as well as dead dogs in trash cans.

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Howard was cited by Town of Mukwonago police at least 40 times. When police found the guns, prosecutors charged her with felonies.

What they're saying:

"She is a convicted felon, and she ignored the one thing she could not have – guns. And she chose to ignore it," said Jane Mortensen.

Mortensen said she met Howard a year ago. While Mortensen worries about the animals Howard still owns, she is also concerned about public safety.

Jane Mortensen

"She didn’t just have one gun; she had eleven. I recently learned that every one was loaded," Mortensen said.

Court order

Dig deeper:

After a hearing in March, Howard was under a court order to surrender all of her animals. She was also not to have any contact with whistleblower Lisa Vega.

Vega shared a letter with FOX6 News that was allegedly signed by Howard less than a week after that hearing. Vega said she gave the letter to Waukesha police.

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Prosecutors said they will review the evidence and make a determination about additional charges this week.

What's next:

Howard's attorney, Peter Wolff, told FOX6 News by phone that he did not know about the letter. He had no comment.

Howard will be back in court for another hearing next week. She was convicted in 2011 of misappropriation of identifying information.