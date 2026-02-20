Mukwonago farm alleged animal abuse, another former employee comes forward

The Brief There are new details regarding alleged animal abuse on a farm in the Town of Mukwonago. Another former employee has come forward saying she saw widespread animal abuse on the horse farm. Police executed a search warrant at the farm and referred charges related to firearms, but determined animal-related charges would be handled through municipal citations.



We’re learning more about alleged animal abuse on a horse farm in Mukwonago.

Police are sharing new details about their investigation as FOX6 spoke with another former employee about what she saw on the farm.

Note: Some of the details in this story are graphic

Another former employee speaks out

What they're saying:

"Right away, I knew that it needed to be reported."

This woman says she worked for 69-year-old Ralinda Howard twice—once in 2023 and again briefly last fall.

FOX6 is concealing her identity because she’s fearful of retaliation.

"One of the horses actually gutted itself on the fencing – that was an issue that was brought up," she said.

Farm in the Town of Mukwonago

She’s the second employee this week who spoke with FOX6 about conditions on Howard’s Town of Mukwonago farm.

Both workers say they told police years ago about the health, care and treatment of horses and dogs on the property.

"We had horses with huge gashes and impalement on torsos, abdomens and legs," she said.

What we know:

In a press release on Thursday, Feb. 19, Town of Mukwonago police say they executed a search warrant on Howard’s property in November 2025. Police say they referred 28 charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors filed 11 felony charges because guns were found on Howard’s property. Howard is a convicted felon.

"The unwillingness to make slight changes to your farm to make it safe is what’s really scary," she said.

Town of Mukwonago Police press release

Ongoing animal welfare concerns

What we know:

Police say after the DA reviewed the case, it was determined the animal-related charges would be handled through municipal citations.

The town has issued 40 citations for overcrowding violations since October.

"None of the horses can fit – the amount of horses in each area of the property, none of them can fit together," she said.

Ex-employees showed FOX6 photos of horses with unkept hooves and open wounds.

They say dead horses were buried under piles of manure and as many as 11 dead puppies were thrown in the trash.

"She doesn’t bring vets to the property; she waits until the horses are very, very ill and going to die," she said.

FOX6 found town records online dating back to 2012 where neighbors raised concerns about "possible mistreatment" and the number of dogs and horses on the property.

FOX6 again reached out to the DA’s office with questions about their charging decisions, and haven’t yet heard back.

Howard declined an interview, but in an email, told FOX6 there were no grounds for any animal abuse charges and that all her animals are, quote, "healthy and happy."