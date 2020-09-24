MU Law Poll: 2/3 of public approves of Supreme Court job performance

article

A Marquette Law School poll of adults nationwide completed shortly before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg finds 66 percent say they approve of the way the U.S. Supreme Court is handling its job, while 33 percent disapprove.

A news release issued on Thursday, Sept. 24 says a similarly large 59 percent say they trust the Court the most among the three branches of government, with 24 percent saying they trust the presidency most and 16 percent saying they trust Congress the most.

The level of confidence in any specific branch of government is somewhat limited, with 40 percent saying they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the Court and 45 percent saying they have some confidence. Sixteen percent say they have very little or no confidence in the Court.

Complete poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll.