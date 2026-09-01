MPS welcomes students on first day of 2026-27 school year

The Brief State and city leaders on Tuesday will welcome MPS students to their first day of class. Officials and elected leaders welcomed Lincoln Avenue School students to their 2026-27 location within Pulaski High School. The Lincoln Avenue School community is relocating to Pulaski after fire destroyed their building on June 30.



Milwaukee Public Schools celebrated the start of the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials and elected leaders marked the start of the school year Tuesday by greeting Lincoln Avenue School students at their new 2026-27 home inside Pulaski High School.

Kick off school year

What we know:

The Lincoln Avenue School community is relocating to Pulaski after a fire destroyed their building on June 30.

The elementary school has dedicated space within Pulaski for its own classrooms, cafeteria, and offices.

According to a news release, Pulaski was selected because it is close to the former site and large enough to keep all students and staff together for the school year.

June 30 fire

The backstory:

More than 100 firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire back on Tuesday, June 30.

Milwaukee fire officials say the building is a total loss after both the roof and floor collapsed.

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Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski stated that the fire at Lincoln Avenue School originated from chemical-soaked cleaning rags that had been discarded in a second-floor garbage can.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials say the school didn't have sprinklers.

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