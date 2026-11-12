MPS superintendent delivers State of our Schools address Thursday

The Brief MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius delivers the State of our Schools address. Cassellius is expected to highlight what's working, the district's priorities and what comes next.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius delivers the State of our Schools address on Thursday morning, Nov. 12.

Cassellius is expected to highlight what's working, the district's priorities and what comes next.

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FOX6 News will stream the entire address starting at 8:30 a.m.