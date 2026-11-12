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MPS superintendent delivers State of our Schools address Thursday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Schools
Published November 12, 2026 8:28 AM CST
Published November 12, 2026 8:28 AM CST

The Brief

    • MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius delivers the State of our Schools address.
    • Cassellius is expected to highlight what's working, the district's priorities and what comes next.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius delivers the State of our Schools address on Thursday morning, Nov. 12.

Cassellius is expected to highlight what's working, the district's priorities and what comes next.

MPS superintendent to deliver 'State of our Schools address' Thursday
MPS superintendent to deliver 'State of our Schools address' Thursday

MPS superintendent to deliver 'State of our Schools address' Thursday

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius will deliver the State of our Schools address on Thursday morning, Nov. 12.

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FOX6 News will stream the entire address starting at 8:30 a.m. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools. 

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