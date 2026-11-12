MPS superintendent delivers State of our Schools address Thursday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius delivers the State of our Schools address on Thursday morning, Nov. 12.
Cassellius is expected to highlight what's working, the district's priorities and what comes next.
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FOX6 News will stream the entire address starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools.