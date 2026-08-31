MPS security guard, coach charged with sexual misconduct, child grooming

The Brief An MPS security guard and coach has been criminally charged, accused of sending sexual messages to children via Instagram. Antonious Partee faces one count of child grooming and three counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer. Partee later told police he sent the inappropriate messages, blaming his actions on late-night drinking.



A Milwaukee Public Schools security guard and coach is accused of sexual misconduct and child grooming, according to a criminal complaint.

Charges filed

In court:

Antonious Partee, 28, is charged with grooming a child for sexual activity and three charges of sexual misconduct by a school staff or volunteer. He made his initial court appearance on Aug. 30, and his cash bond was set at $30,000.

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Partee is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8.

Antonious Partee appears in court on Aug. 30, 2026

Misconduct investigation

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Partee was a security guard and coach at Lincoln Center of the Arts Middle School. Prosecutors said he would send sexual messages via Instagram to some of the children he knew from the school.

Court filings detailed exchanges between Partee and the children, which included sexual innuendos referencing the child's body, explicit messages and sexual references. Law enforcement later executed a search warrant for Partee's Instagram handle, confirming his ownership of the account and uncovered messages where he sent nude videos of himself.

Partee's admission

Dig deeper:

Partee spoke with Milwaukee police in a Mirandized interview on Aug. 25. The complaint said he admitted sole control of the Instagram account and confessed to sending the inappropriate messages, blaming his actions on late-night drinking while off work for the summer.

Prosecutors said Partee also acknowledged making sexual advances toward one victim and explicit comments to the others. He ended the interview by writing and signing an apology letter to the school and his family.

MPS response

What they're saying:

FOX6 News reached out to MPS for a statement after charges were filed against Partee. A spokesperson said the school district is unable to comment on personnel matters, but the following message was sent to Lincoln Center of the Arts staff and families on Aug. 25:

This month, we learned of a report that a staff member was allegedly communicating inappropriately with students online. We immediately notified the Milwaukee Police Department and Child Protective Services. We have also initiated a Title IX investigation and will conduct our own internal investigation. In addition to any police actions, we will take all appropriate disciplinary action. The individual is not currently working in the building.

We continue to encourage students and families who learn of any type of inappropriate staff conduct to speak to me, their teacher, or another trusted adult. In addition, anyone can make confidential reports to the Speak Up, Speak Out Wisconsin Resource Center. Tips can be submitted at speakup.widoj.gov; by calling (800) MY-SUSO-1 or (800) 697-8761 to speak to a trained operator; or by texting SUSO to 738477 to receive a link to an anonymous tip form. As always, call 911 in an emergency. Title IX complaints can be submitted by using the official reporting form.

If your child needs to talk to someone, please contact the school office to be connected to the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker.

Thank you for your ongoing partnership as we continue to ensure that our school is a safe place for all.