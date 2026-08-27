The Brief MPS highlighted priorities for the upcoming school year on Thursday. Literacy, district infrastructure and "operational excellence" are at the top. The MPS school year for roughly 60,000 students starts Tuesday, Sept. 1.



Milwaukee Public Schools has circled reading proficiency, building upgrades and "operational excellence" as its priorities for the upcoming school year. Here's what the district had to say Thursday.

MPS literacy goals

What they're saying:

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius laid out a focus on improving literacy instruction and reading proficiency across all grade levels. The district said that includes making sure every classroom has a certified teacher and lowering class sizes.

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"If students cannot read proficiently, it becomes much harder for them to succeed in every other subject and ultimately in college, careers and life," she said.

What's next:

MPS said its new literacy plan, which includes a new curriculum, has shown early signs of progress in elementary schools. A new high school curriculum launches this fall. Cassellius said the district won't be satisfied with "incremental improvement" and wants to see students reading at grade level.

The district also said it will start the school year with roughly 60 teacher openings compared to more than 120 at this time last year. During that time, the district said it added teaching positions to manage and reduce class sizes. Cassellius said some long-term substitute teachers are still filling classroom teacher positions, noting an effort to reduce class sizes at elementary schools.

The state will release test scores in September, the superintendent said.

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MPS building infrastructure

What they're saying:

MPS highlighted Starms Discovery Learning Center, one of six schools to receive building enhancements this year. Investments at those six schools vary, but include new classrooms, new playgrounds and a new gym – as well as improved entrances, fencing and common spaces.

"These improvements matter because the environment in which children learn sends a message, a very clear message, about what we expect for them and how we care for them. We are telling our students, you matter, your school matters and your future matters," Cassellius said.

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Five playgrounds have been revamped through the Green Schools Consortium of Milwaukee, a partnership with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, City of Milwaukee, Fund for Lake Michigan, Reflo and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

MPS lead abatement

Dig deeper:

In regard to lead abatement, which impacted several schools last year, Cassellius said some spaces are not yet finished. Those classrooms are closed off. She noted the district has a number of underutilized buildings, so using fewer classrooms has been an option as "extremely expensive" remediation work continues.

"Say a child bumps against a wall and there's a chip. Principals are trained now to know that that is a priority work order, it goes into our facilities as a priority work order. We come out, they get it fixed right away," she said. "The bigger, larger projects that were on hold and closed off to students, we're opening up those one by one by one."

‘Expect Great Things’

What they're saying:

MPS released a video for the launch of its "Expect Great Things" campaign, which the district said aims to "raise community expectations and showcase the many people and things within MPS that are exceptional."

The campaign is part of a broader effort to "build a culture of high expectations and continuous improvement," the district said, in which "students are encouraged to see what is possible and adults are accountable for creating the conditions for them to achieve it."

"It means making sure Milwaukee sees and understands the many great things happening every day in our schools," Cassellius said. "There are exceptional educators, incredible students, innovative programs, and dedicated staff across MPS. We want to celebrate those successes while also being honest about where we need to improve."

When does the MPS school year start?

What's next:

The MPS school year starts Tuesday, Sept. 1. Roughly 60,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade are enrolled.

This school year, MPS said it will work to gather community input regarding its "Long-Term Facilities Plan and its Strategic Plan," which will drive the district's direction for the next several years.