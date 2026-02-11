The Brief MPS announced the district has been awarded a $5 million federal grant. The grant supports school-based mental health services for students. MPS said it will "strengthen and expand" the pipeline of school psychologists.



Milwaukee Public Schools on Wednesday announced the district has been awarded a $5 million grant to support school-based mental health services for students.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the four-year grant. MPS said it will "strengthen and expand the district's pipeline of school psychologists" through partnerships with Alverno College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Specifically, MPS said the grant will fund training, practicum placements, and internships and will assist with long-term recruitment, providing a local pipeline of credentialed school psychologists prepared to serve MPS students.

In a statement, MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said: "Students learn best when they feel supported, safe, and understood. This investment allows MPS to expand access to school-based mental health services and ensure more students can connect with trained professionals who understand their needs. By growing our school psychologist workforce, we are also strengthening the support systems around students and building a more sustainable approach to helping every child succeed academically, socially and emotionally."

