MPS principal punched; Milwaukee man accused of battery

The Brief Josiah Glenn is charged with battery to a school district officer after allegedly punching the principal of Milwaukee German Immersion School. During a November 2025 late pickup, Glenn reportedly forced his way into the school without identifying himself and struck the principal while fleeing with his brother. Glenn appeared in court on March 12, where a judge set his bond at $2,500.



A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of punching a principal at a Milwaukee public school. The accused is Josiah Glenn – and he faces a single felony count of battery to a school district officer.

Confrontation at Milwaukee school

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched on Nov. 21, 2025, to the Milwaukee German Immersion School at 82nd and Vienna to investigate a battery complaint. When officers arrived, they spoke with the principal of the school, who stated the defendant had punched him earlier in the day.

The principal told police the defendant came to the school to pick up his brother after school had ended. Normal pickup time is around 4 p.m., but the defendant arrived around 4:25 p.m. The brother had been sent to the after-school "camp program." A school employee was waiting at the school entrance to confirm the right parents were picking up the right students.

When the defendant arrived and indicated he was there to pick up his brother, the complaint says he refused to identify himself. The defendant was stopped from entering the school, but the defendant "pushed (the school employee's) arm and walked inside the school," the complaint says. The defendant left with his brother and the principal "ran after them to make sure (the brother) 'wasn't being kidnapped and also to make sure the defendant left the premises,'" the court filing says. At the same time, the court filing says the defendant was threatening the principal. Then, before entering a vehicle to leave, the complaint says the defendant "got into (the principal's) face one more time and punched (the principal) in the face." An investigating officer noted a red mark on the principal's face.

Defendant had been a student

Dig deeper:

When investigators searched Milwaukee Public Schools databases, it was determined the defendant was a former student. The principal also found a previous school identification card photo of the defendant and "confirmed he was the person who punched him," the complaint says.

Court appearance

What's next:

Glenn made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, March 12. Cash bond was set at $2,500.

Glenn is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 19.