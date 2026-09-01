MPS schools closed Wednesday, extreme heat expected

The Brief MPS has canceled classes and before-and-after-school activities for Wednesday, Sept. 2. The school district cited extreme heat. The heat index could be around 95 degrees. The first day of the MPS school year was Tuesday, Sept. 1.



Milwaukee Public Schools has canceled the second day of classes due to extreme heat in the forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 2.

School canceled

Why you should care:

There will be no classes on Wednesday. All before-and-after school, recreation and athletic programs are also canceled. School-based staff should not report to work, but Central Services and administrative buildings will open for staff who work there.

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In a letter to district staff and families, MPS said the decision was made with guidance from the Milwaukee Health Department.

MPS opened its school year on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Related article

How hot will it be Wednesday?

What we know:

The forecast for southeast Wisconsin is extremely humid Tuesday night with a chance for thunderstorms, followed by sunny, hot and humid weather on Wednesday. Highs are expected to hit the upper 80s with a heat index around 95 degrees.