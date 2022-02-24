MPS Recruitment event on Feb. 26

This weekend MPS is hosting a recruitment fair for teachers, administrators and other positions. Veronia Bohannon, recruitment coordinator with MPS joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

MPS will host a job fair on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. to help job seekers explore careers and learn more about the district. College students who will graduate with teaching degrees in spring 2022 are encouraged to attend. Information is provided below to attend in person or virtually.

In Person

Milwaukee Marshall High School

4141 N. 64th Street, Milwaukee, 53216

Virtually on Booth Central

https://mpsmke.com/staffexchange

District and school personnel will share information on the hiring process, full-time and part-time openings, license requirements, and competitive pay and benefits. Residency in Milwaukee is not required.