MPS considering possible referendum, will explore funding options

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Public Schools
Members of the Milwaukee Public Schools board held a press conference on Friday, Dec. 22 to discuss a possible referendum for the 2024 ballot to address funding issues.

MILWAUKEE - School districts across Wisconsin are facing budget shortfalls and now the Milwaukee Public Schools board is sounding the alarm on the issue.

The Board of directors for Milwaukee Public Schools voted Thursday night (Dec. 21) to have the district explore asking taxpayers for more money in April.

On Friday, Dec. 22, board members held a press conference to discuss the path forward for a possible referendum.

The board says state aid that hasn't kept up with inflation combined with caps state law puts on how much money districts can generate from property taxes.

