MPS considering possible referendum, will explore funding options

School districts across Wisconsin are facing budget shortfalls and now the Milwaukee Public Schools board is sounding the alarm on the issue.

The Board of directors for Milwaukee Public Schools voted Thursday night (Dec. 21) to have the district explore asking taxpayers for more money in April.

On Friday, Dec. 22, board members held a press conference to discuss the path forward for a possible referendum.

The board says state aid that hasn't kept up with inflation combined with caps state law puts on how much money districts can generate from property taxes.