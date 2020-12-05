MPD: Shots fired into residence near 11th and Locust

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and Locust shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

Shots were fired into a residence subsequently striking the victim.

The victim, an 18-year-old female from Milwaukee, sustained minor injuries, which did not require medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.