MPD seeks critically missing woman, last seen near St. Joseph Hospital

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing person, 37-year-old Bridget Carter. She was last seen Saturday morning near 50th and Chambers. If you have any info on where she may be, please call Milwaukee Police Department District 7.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Bridget Carter.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Bridget Carter is a 37-year-old woman, Black, 5' 6" tall and weighing 383 lbs.

She has black hair pulled back in a ponytail and wears very thick bifocal glasses.

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She was last seen walking on Saturday morning, March 14, at 8:30 am, in the area of 50th and Chambers, near Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital — St. Joseph.

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Bridget was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray zip-up jacket with a hood, blue pants, and white tennis shoes.

MPD tips

What we know:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.