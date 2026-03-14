MPD seeks critically missing woman, last seen near St. Joseph Hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Bridget Carter.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Bridget Carter is a 37-year-old woman, Black, 5' 6" tall and weighing 383 lbs.
She has black hair pulled back in a ponytail and wears very thick bifocal glasses.
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She was last seen walking on Saturday morning, March 14, at 8:30 am, in the area of 50th and Chambers, near Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital — St. Joseph.
Bridget was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray zip-up jacket with a hood, blue pants, and white tennis shoes.
MPD tips
What we know:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.