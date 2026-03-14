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MPD seeks critically missing woman, last seen near St. Joseph Hospital

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Published  March 14, 2026 12:37pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Bridget Carter

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing person, 37-year-old Bridget Carter.
    • She was last seen Saturday morning near 50th and Chambers.
    • If you have any info on where she may be, please call Milwaukee Police Department District 7.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Bridget Carter.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Bridget Carter is a 37-year-old woman, Black, 5' 6" tall and weighing 383 lbs.

She has black hair pulled back in a ponytail and wears very thick bifocal glasses.

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She was last seen walking on Saturday morning, March 14, at 8:30 am, in the area of 50th and Chambers, near Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital — St. Joseph.

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Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
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Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

Bridget was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray zip-up jacket with a hood, blue pants, and white tennis shoes.

MPD tips

What we know:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee