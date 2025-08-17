Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee child found safe

Published  August 17, 2025 1:51pm CDT
Uzziah Franklin

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Uzziah Franklin has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief

    • Police need your help finding a critically missing Milwaukee child, 10-year-old Uzziah Franklin.
    • He was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 17, at about 11 a.m. near 42nd and Ruby.
    • He should be traveling on foot.

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, Uzziah Franklin.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Uzziah Franklin is a 10-year-old male, Black, with a height of about 4' 8" and a weight of about 66 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair with a medium complexion.

Uzziah was last seen on Sunday at about 11 a.m. near 42nd and Ruby, and he should be traveling on foot.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black Spider-Man shirt, dark blue jean shorts, and black Croc-style shoes.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

