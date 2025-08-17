Critically missing Milwaukee child found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Uzziah Franklin has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, Uzziah Franklin.
Description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Uzziah Franklin is a 10-year-old male, Black, with a height of about 4' 8" and a weight of about 66 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair with a medium complexion.
Uzziah was last seen on Sunday at about 11 a.m. near 42nd and Ruby, and he should be traveling on foot.
He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black Spider-Man shirt, dark blue jean shorts, and black Croc-style shoes.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.