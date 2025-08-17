Critically missing Milwaukee child found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Uzziah Franklin has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Police need your help finding a critically missing Milwaukee child, 10-year-old Uzziah Franklin. He was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 17, at about 11 a.m. near 42nd and Ruby. He should be traveling on foot.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, Uzziah Franklin.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Uzziah Franklin is a 10-year-old male, Black, with a height of about 4' 8" and a weight of about 66 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair with a medium complexion.

Uzziah was last seen on Sunday at about 11 a.m. near 42nd and Ruby, and he should be traveling on foot.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black Spider-Man shirt, dark blue jean shorts, and black Croc-style shoes.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.