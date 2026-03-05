Milwaukee police chase policy; city leaders push for more changes

The Brief The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will take up a proposal on Thursday that pushes for more changes to MPD's chase policy. The proposal calls for new restrictions, particularly on MPD pursuits for reckless driving. Six pursuit-related crashes killed nine people in Milwaukee in 2025, according to MPD data.



There's another push for changes to the Milwaukee Police Department's pursuit policy – and it's different from the restrictions the department implemented last month.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will take up a proposal on Thursday, March 5 which calls for new restrictions – particularly on MPD pursuits for reckless driving.

FPC meeting

What we know:

The proposal up for discussion by the Fire and Police Commission on Thursday, urges police to change the policy to stop officers from chasing drivers for reckless driving after the initial traffic stop. It would also require them to stop a chase if there is immediate danger.

The push for these policy changes comes after a deadly year for police chases in Milwaukee. Six pursuit-related crashes resulted in the deaths of nine people in 2025, according to department data.

The proposal on the agenda Thursday is slightly different from the police chase restrictions the Milwaukee Police Department implemented last month.

Pursuit policy that began Feb. 6

The backstory:

Changes to the Milwaukee Police Department’s pursuit policy that took effect in February tighten the circumstances under which officers may chase reckless drivers.

Under that updated policy, speed alone can no longer be the sole reason for a pursuit.

Officers must identify at least one additional factor, such as a collision with another vehicle, forcing other drivers to take evasive action to avoid a crash, or failing to slow or stop at a controlled intersection.