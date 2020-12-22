Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Milwaukee man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Monday, Dec. 21 5th Place and Burnham Street. It happened around 7:12 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, took himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

