MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near Fond du Lac and Mill

Man shot, seriously injured in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries as the result of a shooting near Fond du Lac and Mill on New Year's Eve.

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on the city's north side Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Mill. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

