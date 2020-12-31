MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near Fond du Lac and Mill

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on the city's north side Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Mill. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

