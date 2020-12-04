Expand / Collapse search

MPD investigates 2 shootings, leaving 2 injured, 1 critically

Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured Thursday, Dec. 3 into Friday, Dec. 4.

The first shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near 65th and Silver Spring. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

The second shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. near 28th and Hadley. 

Police say the victim was driving in his vehicle when shots were fired and he was subsequently struck. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical yet stable condition.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects in both cases. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

