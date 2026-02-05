MPD details facial recognition technology plans; concerns persist

The Brief Nearly three hours of public comment at City Hall opposed Milwaukee police trading 2.5 million mug shots for facial recognition software on Thursday. Residents warned the technology could misidentify people of color and allow data access beyond local control. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said MPD is still drafting a facial recognition policy and no decision has been made.



Public comment stretched for several hours on Thursday night, Feb. 5, as residents weighed in on whether the Milwaukee Police Department should expand its use of facial recognition technology.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department outlined a proposed policy governing the use of facial recognition technology during a meeting of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission at City Hall.

Under Wisconsin’s Act 12, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman has the authority to issue department policy. However, the Milwaukee Common Council can modify or reject that policy with a two-thirds vote, requiring support from at least 10 of 15 members.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

So many people signed up to speak that the FPC paused public comment after about an hour to allow for a presentation from the NYU School of Law Policing Project. Public comment resumed afterward.

MPD has previously acknowledged using facial recognition technology from other agencies to help identify suspects and solve crimes. The current discussion centers on a proposed agreement with the data company Biometrica.

Dig deeper:

Under the proposal, MPD would provide 2.5 million mug shots in exchange for two free licenses to the company’s facial recognition software. Police officials said the technology would be used to assist investigators, while Biometrica would store MPD’s data in its own database.

Most speakers who addressed the commission said they oppose the proposal. Several cited studies showing higher misidentification rates among people of color and other marginalized groups, along with concerns about how data could be shared or accessed.

What they're saying:

"There is no guarantee that this data stays local," said Nick Onorato, a special education teacher and member of the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association. "Federal agencies, including immigration enforcement, to access databases nationwide. If Milwaukee uses FRT, it creates potential for misuse."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman acknowledged the complexity of the decision facing the department.

"It is a hard pathway to walk," he said.

Norman said MPD is still working on a draft policy governing facial recognition technology and believes the tool could have a positive impact on public safety.