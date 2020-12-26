MPD: 39-year-old man shot near 20th and Hadley

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 20th Street and W. Hadley Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.