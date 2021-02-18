Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 38-year-old man shot, wounded on W. Port near 60th Street

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects after a 38-year-old man was shot and wounded on the city's northwest side on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18.

Officers were dispatched to W. Port Avenue just west of N. 60th Street shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. 

The victim, a Milwaukee man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

