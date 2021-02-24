MPD: 3 men shot, wounded in separate incidents early Wednesday

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate non-fatal shootings in the city early Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Shooting near 37th and Florist, Milwaukee

The first of the incidents happened around 1 a.m. near 37th and Florist. Officials say a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg -- and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Shooting near 25th and North, Milwaukee

About a half-hour later, officers were dispatched to the area near 25th and North. A 20-year-old man there suffered a graze gunshot wound to his head -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Again, suspects are being sought.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Shooting at 19th and Capitol, Milwaukee

Advertisement

Lastly, around 2:45 a.m., police investigated a shooting near 19th and Capitol. Once on the scene, officers learned the victim was shot in the leg -- and sent to a hospital. Squads originally responded to2nd and Nash -- and located the victim. Suspects are being sought.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.