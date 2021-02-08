MPD: 26-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded; suspect in custody

article

Police arrested a 22-year-old Milwaukee after a shooting incident that happened on W. Donna Court -- near 76th and Dean Road on Monday, Feb. 8.

Officials say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, and the suspect were involved in an argument shortly after 4 p.m. when the suspect fired shots, striking the victim.

Shooting on W. Donna Court, Milwaukee

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at a hospital.

Officials say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.