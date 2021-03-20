MPD: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents

Police are investigating two shootings that left two injured on the city's northside Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday near 47th and Hadley. Police say a 40-year-old male was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The second shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday near 24th and Nash. The 22-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

24th and Nash scene

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in both cases. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.